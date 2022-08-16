220816-N-XK047-3044



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participate in an ice cream social in observance of the 80th anniversary of the Makin Island raid, Aug. 16. The ice cream social served to commemorate Makin Island’s historical raid, routing enemy forces, gaining valuable intelligence and earning its name in honor of Marine Raider Companies A and B, Second Raider Battalion on Japanese-held Makin Island, in the Gilbert Islands, Aug. 17-18, 1942. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th MEU, is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 21:38 Photo ID: 7375419 VIRIN: 220816-N-XK047-3044 Resolution: 6347x3524 Size: 912.81 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Ice Cream Social [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.