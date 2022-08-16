Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Ice Cream Social [Image 6 of 8]

    Makin Island Ice Cream Social

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220816-N-XK047-3044

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2022) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participate in an ice cream social in observance of the 80th anniversary of the Makin Island raid, Aug. 16. The ice cream social served to commemorate Makin Island’s historical raid, routing enemy forces, gaining valuable intelligence and earning its name in honor of Marine Raider Companies A and B, Second Raider Battalion on Japanese-held Makin Island, in the Gilbert Islands, Aug. 17-18, 1942. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th MEU, is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022
    Photo ID: 7375419
    VIRIN: 220816-N-XK047-3044
    Resolution: 6347x3524
    Size: 912.81 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Ice Cream Social [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

