    Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Matagorda, Texas

    Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Matagorda, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 45-year-old man after falling off his jetski near Matagorda, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The man, who was reportedly experiencing signs of a stroke, was transported to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 21:29
    VIRIN: 220817-G-G0108-1002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Matagorda, Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medevac
    hoist
    coast guard
    helicopter

