Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Matagorda, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 45-year-old man after falling off his jetski near Matagorda, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The man, who was reportedly experiencing signs of a stroke, was transported to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 21:29
|Photo ID:
|7375395
|VIRIN:
|220817-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|959x1199
|Size:
|665.91 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
