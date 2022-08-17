Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Matagorda, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew medevacs a 45-year-old man after falling off his jetski near Matagorda, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The man, who was reportedly experiencing signs of a stroke, was transported to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Corpus Christi)
