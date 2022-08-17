A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew poses in front of their helicopter at Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The crew medevaced a 45-year-old man after he fell off his jetski near Matagorda, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 21:29
|Photo ID:
|7375398
|VIRIN:
|220817-G-G0108-1005
|Resolution:
|1575x1260
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Matagorda, Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT