CHARLESTON, S.C. (August, 12, 2022) — Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, presents an award to a student from the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 12. The NPTU is a technical school that trains enlisted Sailors, officers and civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines in the U.S. nuclear navy.

(U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Annabel Jennings)

This work, SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.