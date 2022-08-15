SUBPAC Commander Speaks to Students and Staff at the Naval Postgraduate School and Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston

Courtesy Photo | 220812-N-N0841-1003 CHARLESTON, S.C. (August, 12, 2022) — Commander, Submarine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220812-N-N0841-1003 CHARLESTON, S.C. (August, 12, 2022) — Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, presents an award to a student from the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 12. The NPTU is a technical school that trains enlisted Sailors, officers and civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines in the U.S. nuclear navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Annabel Jennings) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, spoke to students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, Calif. and the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) in Charleston, S.C., during a visit in early Aug. 2022.



Jablon’s visit to NPS included speaking to graduate students in the Undersea Warfare Program specializing in courses of study specific to the undersea domain, and graduate students from the Nimitz Research Group, whose research directly supports the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s needs.



Jablon provided an update on the priorities and operations of the Pacific Submarine Force, and his speaking engagements were an opportunity to convey how the knowledge created through the students’ academic work could directly benefit the fleet.



“At SUBPAC, we are searching for new and innovative methods to accomplish our mission while creating an advantage for our forces against a highly capable adversary,” said Jablon. “The Submarine Force regularly engages with the Naval Postgraduate School and you can help resolve our operational challenges.”



In Charleston, Jablon held a similar dialogue with the officers serving as instructors at the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command and NPTU Charleston before appearing as the guest speaker for three NPTU graduation ceremonies. The NPTU is a technical school that trains enlisted Sailors, officers and civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines in the U.S. nuclear navy.



Characterizing the academic rigor of the course as “the most intense, academically challenging curriculum offered by the greatest military in the history of the world,” Jablon congratulated the students on their accomplishments, offered a look into leadership lessons he had learned over the course of his career, and provided an outlook on what their future holds.



“As prototype graduates, you are now qualified nuclear operators. As you join the fleet, remember the significance of what you are about to demonstrate. You will be the nuclear propulsion plant supervisors and operators who directly enable the sustained forward presence of our nation’s premier front-line assets: our aircraft carriers and submarines,” said Jablon.



The U.S. Pacific Submarine Force provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning, special warfare capabilities, and strategic deterrence around the world.