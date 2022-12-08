Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation [Image 2 of 3]

    SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220812-N-N0841-1002
    CHARLESTON, S.C. (August, 12, 2022) — Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, addresses students from the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 12. The NPTU is a technical school that trains enlisted Sailors, officers and civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines in the U.S. nuclear navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Annabel Jennings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 20:46
    Photo ID: 7375352
    VIRIN: 220812-N-N0841-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 524.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation
    SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation
    SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Pacific Fleet
    NPTU
    Subamrine Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT