SUBPAC Commander Speaks at NPTU Graduation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (August, 12, 2022) — Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, addresses students from the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 12. The NPTU is a technical school that trains enlisted Sailors, officers and civilians for shipboard nuclear power plant operation and maintenance of surface ships and submarines in the U.S. nuclear navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Annabel Jennings)
