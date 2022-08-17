FORSCOM Best Squad 2022 MOUT

FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Bernardo, a signals collection analyst assigned to 18th Space Control Company and Sgt. Jalyna Jurich, an advance enhanced early warning systems operator assigned to 22nd Theatre Missile Warning Company, bound to a secured position during the urban obstacle lane of the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

