FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Pfc. Harrison Riccolo, an infantryman assigned to Baker Company, 1st 509th Airborne Parachute Infantry Regiment, rolls a tire during the urban obstacle lane of the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:46 Photo ID: 7375187 VIRIN: 220817-A-AW719-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.5 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM Best Squad 2022 MOUT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.