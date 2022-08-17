Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad 2022 MOUT [Image 3 of 7]

    FORSCOM Best Squad 2022 MOUT

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Pfc. Harrison Riccolo, an infantryman assigned to Baker Company, 1st 509th Airborne Parachute Infantry Regiment, rolls a tire during the urban obstacle lane of the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    Fort Hood
    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22
    IAMFORSCOM

