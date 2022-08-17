FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Spc. Kai Sleezer, an infantryman assigned to Baker Company, 1st 509th Airborne Parachute Infantry Regiment, pulls security during the urban obstacle lane of the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:26 Photo ID: 7375189 VIRIN: 220817-A-AW719-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.68 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM Best Squad 2022 MOUT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.