FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Spc. Kai Sleezer, an infantryman assigned to Baker Company, 1st 509th Airborne Parachute Infantry Regiment, pulls security during the urban obstacle lane of the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 18:26
|Photo ID:
|7375189
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-AW719-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad 2022 MOUT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT