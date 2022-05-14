Reserve philanthropist develops e-course to help others fly

Capt. Kristin “Nikki” Bodie, 77th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, poses in front of an Airbus 320 prior to a Medal of Honor flight May 14, 2022. Bodie is a reservist at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Full time, she is a first officer for American Airlines. (Courtesy photo)

