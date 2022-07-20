Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve philanthropist develops e-course to help others fly

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Capt. Kristin “Nikki” Bodie, 77th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, poses on the flight line at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. She developed a free online course to help others find resources to earn flying scholarships, join the military, and volunteer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carolyn Herrick)

