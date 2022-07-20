Capt. Kristin “Nikki” Bodie, 77th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, poses on the flight line at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. She developed a free online course to help others find resources to earn flying scholarships, join the military, and volunteer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carolyn Herrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 16:41 Photo ID: 7375057 VIRIN: 220720-F-TP543-3106 Resolution: 4495x7103 Size: 2.21 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve philanthropist develops e-course to help others fly [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.