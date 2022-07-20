Capt. Kristin “Nikki” Bodie, 77th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, poses on the flight line at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. Bodie is a reservist who flies the Airbus 320 as a first officer for American Airlines full time and spends countless hours pouring into others through myriad philanthropic outlets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carolyn Herrick)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7375056
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-TP543-3287
|Resolution:
|5016x3831
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve philanthropist develops e-course to help others fly [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve philanthropist develops e-course to help others fly
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT