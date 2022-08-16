Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Conducts Daily Training [Image 15 of 20]

    180FW Conducts Daily Training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off for a training mission, Aug. 16, 2022, in Swanton, Ohio. Flying the Lockheed Martin F-16CM Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter aircraft with Pratt and Whitney F100-PW-229 engines, the 180FW has access to military operating airspace and air-to-ground gunnery ranges suited for the capabilities of the F-16. The Alpena Airspace Complex, Michigan and Buckeye Airspace, Ohio are supersonic, chaff/flare capable with full radar ground control intercept, or GCI and Link-16 capable. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Conducts Daily Training [Image 20 of 20], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

