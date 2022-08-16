180FW Conducts Daily Training

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off for a training mission, Aug. 16, 2022, in Swanton, Ohio. Flying the Lockheed Martin F-16CM Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter aircraft with Pratt and Whitney F100-PW-229 engines, the 180FW has access to military operating airspace and air-to-ground gunnery ranges suited for the capabilities of the F-16. The Alpena Airspace Complex, Michigan and Buckeye Airspace, Ohio are supersonic, chaff/flare capable with full radar ground control intercept, or GCI and Link-16 capable. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker)

