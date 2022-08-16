A Boeing Stearman PT-13, assigned to the Commemorative Air Force Historical Museum, conducts pattern work over the airfield at the 180th Fighter Wing, Aug. 16, 2022, in Swanton, Ohio. The 180FW is a component of the Ohio National Guard whose primary purpose is to provide capabilities to achieve state and national priorities. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7374350
|VIRIN:
|220816-Z-ZJ624-0009
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180FW Conducts Daily Training [Image 20 of 20], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT