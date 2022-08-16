180FW Conducts Daily Training

A Boeing Stearman PT-13, assigned to the Commemorative Air Force Historical Museum, conducts pattern work over the airfield at the 180th Fighter Wing, Aug. 16, 2022, in Swanton, Ohio. The 180FW is a component of the Ohio National Guard whose primary purpose is to provide capabilities to achieve state and national priorities. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker)

