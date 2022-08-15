Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade [Image 4 of 7]

    2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Heather Twigg, a recruiter out of West Des Moines, and U.S. Army Veteran Mary Ellen White wave at the crowd as grand marshals in the Veterans Parade as part of the Iowa State Fair’s Veterans Day on Aug. 15, 2022. White is notably the only known woman in Iowa who is a Vietnam veteran. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 11:00
    Photo ID: 7374192
    VIRIN: 220815-Z-YJ938-135
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US 
    Hometown: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
    Hometown: WEST DES MOINES, IA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    iowa national guard
    women veterans
    Vietnam
    veterans parade
    iowa state fair

