2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Heather Twigg, a recruiter out of West Des Moines, and U.S. Army Veteran Mary Ellen White wave at the crowd as grand marshals in the Veterans Parade as part of the Iowa State Fair’s Veterans Day on Aug. 15, 2022. White is notably the only known woman in Iowa who is a Vietnam veteran. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

Date Taken: 08.15.2022
Location: DES MOINES, IA, US