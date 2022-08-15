Staff Sgt. Jason Glass, a musician with the 34th Army Band, salutes during the singing of the National Anthem at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 15, 2022. Glass was the acting drum major for the 34th Army Band during the Veterans Parade, which takes place each year at the Iowa State Fair with the participation of local officials, the Iowa National Guard, other joint forces, veterans groups and community members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:58 Photo ID: 7374189 VIRIN: 220815-Z-YJ938-115 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.29 MB Location: DES MOINES, IA, US Hometown: IOWA CITY, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.