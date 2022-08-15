Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade [Image 2 of 7]

    2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Jason Glass, a musician with the 34th Army Band, salutes during the singing of the National Anthem at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 15, 2022. Glass was the acting drum major for the 34th Army Band during the Veterans Parade, which takes place each year at the Iowa State Fair with the participation of local officials, the Iowa National Guard, other joint forces, veterans groups and community members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:58
    Photo ID: 7374189
    VIRIN: 220815-Z-YJ938-115
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US 
    Hometown: IOWA CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    iowa
    iowa national guard
    drum major
    34th Army Band
    veterans parade
    iowa state fair

