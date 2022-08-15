Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade [Image 1 of 7]

    2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    A young boy in Sailor’s uniform marches with the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors in the Veterans Parade as part of the Iowa State Fair’s Veterans Day on Aug. 15, 2022. The Veterans Parade takes place each year at the Iowa State Fair with the participation of local officials, the Iowa National Guard, other joint forces, veterans groups and community members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US 
    This work, 2022 Iowa State Fair Veterans Day Parade [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    iowa national guard
    navy
    sailor
    veterans parade
    iowa state fair

