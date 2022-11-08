130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery

A C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, drops simulated cargo Aug 11, 2022, at Camp Branch drop and landing zone Logan, W.Va. Air Delivery is one of many proficiencies Air National Guard units flying the Super Hercules must stay current to maintain mobility readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

Date Taken: 08.11.2022
Location: LAKE, WV, US