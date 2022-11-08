130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Hitt, an Air Transportation Specialist, assigned to the 130th Air Transportation Function, secures a pallet after an airdrop on Aug 11, 2022, at Camp Branch drop and landing zone Logan, West Virginia. Air Delivery is one of many proficiencies Air National Guard units flying the Super Hercules must stay current to maintain mobility readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

