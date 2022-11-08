Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery [Image 13 of 13]

    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery

    LAKE, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A formation of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia, prepares to drop simulated cargo Aug 11, 2022, at Camp Branch drop and landing zone Logan, W.Va. Air Delivery is one of many proficiencies Air National Guard units flying the Super Hercules must stay current to maintain mobility readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 09:33
    Photo ID: 7374045
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-LQ742-0044
    Resolution: 4675x3110
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: LAKE, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery
    130th AW C-130 J-30 Air Delivery Proficiency Training and Recovery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    130
    WVNG
    WVANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT