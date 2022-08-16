KFOR 30’s Training Leads to Aerial Firefighting Success

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, stand in front of the battalion operations center on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 2, 2022. The aviation assets on Camp Bondsteel provide a wide array of services such as aerial firefighting, delivery of supplies, and many more in support of the current peace support operation in Kosovo.

