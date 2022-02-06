Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 30’s Training Leads to Aerial Firefighting Success [Image 2 of 3]

    GJILAN, KOSOVO

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    GJILAN, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, conduct Bambi Bucket aerial firefighting training near Gjilan, Kosovo, June 2, 2022. Wildfires are common in the Kosovo region and the use of aerial firefighting helps local efforts when areas of a fire are not accessible for traditional land firefighting. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, KFOR 30’s Training Leads to Aerial Firefighting Success [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

