GJILAN, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, conduct Bambi Bucket aerial firefighting training near Gjilan, Kosovo, June 2, 2022. Wildfires are common in the Kosovo region and the use of aerial firefighting helps local efforts when areas of a fire are not accessible for traditional land firefighting. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7373912
|VIRIN:
|220602-Z-XK819-1142
|Resolution:
|4336x2891
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|GJILAN, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KFOR 30’s Training Leads to Aerial Firefighting Success [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR 30’s Training Leads to Aerial Firefighting Success
