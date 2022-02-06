GJILAN, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, conduct Bambi Bucket aerial firefighting training near Gjilan, Kosovo, June 2, 2022. Wildfires are common in the Kosovo region and the use of aerial firefighting helps local efforts when areas of a fire are not accessible for traditional land firefighting. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 08:21 Photo ID: 7373912 VIRIN: 220602-Z-XK819-1142 Resolution: 4336x2891 Size: 2.68 MB Location: GJILAN, ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR 30’s Training Leads to Aerial Firefighting Success [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.