    Exercise Agile Phoenix [Image 5 of 6]

    Exercise Agile Phoenix

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 378 Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuels
    a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in support of a routine agile combat employment exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022. Continual training in ACE competencies enhances mission proficiency and increased readiness to deter regional aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz)

    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    USCENTCOM
    "1CTCS
    AFCENT
    OIR"

