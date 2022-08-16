U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378 Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct hot pit refueling operations with a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in support of a routine agile combat employment exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022. Continual training in ACE competencies enhances mission proficiency and increased readiness to deter regional aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 06:36 Photo ID: 7373776 VIRIN: 220815-F-PI321-0076 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Agile Phoenix [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.