Exercise Agile Phoenix

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Robbins, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts in-flight checks of his aviation systems prior to landing in support of a routine agile combat employment exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022. Continual training in ACE competencies enhances mission proficiency and increased readiness to deter regional aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz)

Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA