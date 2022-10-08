NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks

The photo depicts the entrance to one of two underground fuel tanks undergoing repair and modernization July 2022 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. Now fully operational, the two tanks brought back to the installation an overall storage capacity of 15% greater storage capacity of ship propulsion fuel, called F76, and 9% greater storage capacity of aviation fuel, called JP8. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Light/released)

