    NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks

    ITALY

    08.03.2022

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Juan Barrera Crespo (left), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella fuels distribution systems operator, measures the level of fuel inside a tank undergoing repair and modernization August 3, 2022 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. Measuring the fuel level is part of a quality assurance test of the tank's automated fuel handling equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Nathan Carpenter/released)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7373759
    VIRIN: 220803-N-RY670-2005
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

