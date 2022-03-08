Juan Barrera Crespo (left), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella fuels distribution systems operator, measures the level of fuel inside a tank undergoing repair and modernization August 3, 2022 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. Measuring the fuel level is part of a quality assurance test of the tank's automated fuel handling equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Nathan Carpenter/released)
|08.03.2022
|08.17.2022 06:05
|7373759
|220803-N-RY670-2005
|5197x3712
|2.29 MB
|IT
|0
|0
NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks
