Avelino Lopez Rodriguez, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella fuels distribution systems operator, opens a fuel valve during a pump commissioning phase August 3, 3022 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. Now fully operational, the two tanks brought back to the installation an overall storage capacity of 15% greater storage capacity of ship propulsion fuel, called F76, and 9% greater storage capacity of aviation fuel, called JP8. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Nathan Carpenter/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 06:05
|Photo ID:
|7373760
|VIRIN:
|220803-N-RY670-2018
|Resolution:
|2882x2059
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT