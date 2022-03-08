NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks

Avelino Lopez Rodriguez, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella fuels distribution systems operator, opens a fuel valve during a pump commissioning phase August 3, 3022 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. Now fully operational, the two tanks brought back to the installation an overall storage capacity of 15% greater storage capacity of ship propulsion fuel, called F76, and 9% greater storage capacity of aviation fuel, called JP8. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Nathan Carpenter/released)

