    NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks

    ITALY

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Avelino Lopez Rodriguez, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella fuels distribution systems operator, opens a fuel valve during a pump commissioning phase August 3, 3022 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. Now fully operational, the two tanks brought back to the installation an overall storage capacity of 15% greater storage capacity of ship propulsion fuel, called F76, and 9% greater storage capacity of aviation fuel, called JP8. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Nathan Carpenter/released)

    This work, NAVSUP, mission partners in Spain boost support to NAVEUR warfighters with restored fuel tanks [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella

