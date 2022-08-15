Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with CLB-4 conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, machine gun range [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines with CLB-4 conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, machine gun range

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Seaman Kedrick Rhodes, a corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, teaches a class on Tactical Combat Casualty Care on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2022. Marines with CLB-4 conducted TCCC training and a live-fire M240B medium machine gun range to foster combat skills and enhance force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 03:55
    Photo ID: 7373690
    VIRIN: 220815-M-FD063-2001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with CLB-4 conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, machine gun range [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with CLB-4 conduct M240B medium machine gun range
    Marines with CLB-4 conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, machine gun range
    Marines with CLB-4 conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, machine gun range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Machine Gun
    Marines
    CLB-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT