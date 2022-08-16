Marines with CLB-4 conduct M240B medium machine gun range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jayvon Weakly, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, loads an M240B medium machine gun during a training range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2022. Weakly, a native of Layton, Utah, enlisted out of Recruiting Substation South Agden, Tenessee, in 2021. Marines with CLB-4 conducted TCCC training and a live-fire M240B medium machine gun range to foster combat skills and enhance force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

