U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jayvon Weakly, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, loads an M240B medium machine gun during a training range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2022. Weakly, a native of Layton, Utah, enlisted out of Recruiting Substation South Agden, Tenessee, in 2021. Marines with CLB-4 conducted TCCC training and a live-fire M240B medium machine gun range to foster combat skills and enhance force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7373688
|VIRIN:
|220816-M-FD063-2003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines with CLB-4 conduct M240B medium machine gun range [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
