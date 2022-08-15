Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with CLB-4 conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, machine gun range [Image 2 of 3]

    Marines with CLB-4 conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, machine gun range

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rachael Pinter, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, assesses a simulated causality during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 15, 2022. Marines with CLB-4 conducted TCCC training and a live-fire M240B medium machine gun range to foster combat skills and enhance force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

