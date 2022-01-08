August is the Medal of Honor history month and we asked Soldiers what the award means to them.



"People who have earned this award, in many cases, have sacrificed everything for their fellow Soldier in the heat of battle so that others may live. Those that have earned this award have truly earned it," said 2nd Lt. Matthew Debarris, 91A Ordnance Officer, Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

