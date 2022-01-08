Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor History Month [Image 3 of 3]

    Medal of Honor History Month

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    August is the Medal of Honor history month and we asked Soldiers what the award means to them.

    "People who have earned this award, in many cases, have sacrificed everything for their fellow Soldier in the heat of battle so that others may live. Those that have earned this award have truly earned it," said 2nd Lt. Matthew Debarris, 91A Ordnance Officer, Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 23:31
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Hometown: LONGMONT, CO, US
