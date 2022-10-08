August is the Medal of Honor history month and we asked Soldiers what the award means to them.



"The Medal of Honor is an award that is earned through extreme hardship. The recipients of this award have gone above and beyond the call of duty, in some cases sacrificing everything to protect their fellow brother and sisters in arms," said Pfc. Jocelyn Rodriguez, 91B Wheeled Mechanic, E Company, 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

