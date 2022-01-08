August is the Medal of Honor history month and we asked Soldiers what the award means to them.



"The Medal of Honor is the highest honor someone can be recognized with. Soldiers that have earned this award have committed great acts of courage to keep those to the left and right of them safe," said Spc. Lashawn Fomby, 91B Wheeled Mechanic, Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

