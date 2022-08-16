220816-N-JC800-0134 SINGAPORE (Aug. 16, 2022) – (From left) Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, 7th Fleet, and Capt. Tom Ogden, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7 (DESRON 7) answer questions during a press conference to local and international news outlets during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) Aug. 16. SEACAT is an annual multi-national exercise to strengthen cooperation and increase maritime security by sharing information and resources in the Southeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7373531 VIRIN: 220816-N-JC800-0134 Resolution: 5710x3807 Size: 635.33 KB Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C7F Holds Press Conference at SEACAT 22 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.