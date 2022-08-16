Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C7F Attends SEACAT 22 [Image 1 of 7]

    C7F Attends SEACAT 22

    SINGAPORE

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220816-N-JC800-0045 SINGAPORE (Aug. 16, 2022) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, 7th Fleet, gives opening remarks during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) Aug. 16. SEACAT is an annual multi-national exercise to strengthen cooperation and increase maritime security by sharing information and resources in the Southeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

    This work, C7F Attends SEACAT 22 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

