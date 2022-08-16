220816-N-JC800-0097 SINGAPORE (Aug. 16, 2022) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, 7th Fleet, gives opening remarks during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) Aug. 16. SEACAT is an annual multi-national exercise to strengthen cooperation and increase maritime security by sharing information and resources in the Southeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7373529
|VIRIN:
|220816-N-JC800-0097
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|545.02 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C7F Attends SEACAT 22 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indo-Pacific Maritime Forces Kick off 21st SEACAT Exercise
