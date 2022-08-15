Twilight hours at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tarreck Bennett, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. Maintainers perform thorough preflight inspections on aircraft to ensure they meet safety standards and are ready to fly at a moment’s notice. The boom on a KC-135 is used by Air Force boom operators to deliver fuel to other aircraft while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

