    Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 1 of 4]

    Twilight hours at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tarreck Bennett, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. Maintainers perform thorough preflight inspections on aircraft to ensure they meet safety standards and are ready to fly at a moment’s notice. The boom on a KC-135 is used by Air Force boom operators to deliver fuel to other aircraft while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 20:22
    Photo ID: 7373500
    VIRIN: 220815-F-TE518-1001
    Resolution: 6546x4366
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sunset
    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    maintenance
    maintainers

