    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 4 of 4]

    Twilight hours at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Knutson, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, removes a leading-edge panel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. Maintainers perform thorough preflight inspections on aircraft to ensure they meet safety standards and are ready to fly at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sunset
    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    maintenance
    maintainers

