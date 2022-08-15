U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Knutson, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, removes a leading-edge panel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. Maintainers perform thorough preflight inspections on aircraft to ensure they meet safety standards and are ready to fly at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 20:22 Photo ID: 7373504 VIRIN: 220815-F-TE518-1006 Resolution: 6723x4484 Size: 4.6 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.