    Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 2 of 4]

    Twilight hours at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing are shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. The KC-135 enables Air Mobility Command to deliver rapid global mobility and extend global reach, the ability to respond anywhere in the world, by providing air refueling for other Department of Defense air assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 20:22
    Photo ID: 7373501
    VIRIN: 220815-F-TE518-1002
    Resolution: 7913x5278
    Size: 18.21 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

