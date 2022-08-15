Two KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing are shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2022. The KC-135 enables Air Mobility Command to deliver rapid global mobility and extend global reach, the ability to respond anywhere in the world, by providing air refueling for other Department of Defense air assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 20:22 Photo ID: 7373501 VIRIN: 220815-F-TE518-1002 Resolution: 7913x5278 Size: 18.21 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twilight hours at MacDill [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.