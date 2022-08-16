1ID Hosts 3rd Quarter Big Red One Year of Family Award Ceremony

Desiray Ridley (right), a Kansas State University employee, receives a Big Red One 1st Family Recognition Award, Aug. 16, 2022, during the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley's Big Red One Year of Family (BYOF) 1st Family Award Recognition Ceremony. BYOF seeks to create opportunities to increase Family resiliency while honoring and recognizing the important foundational role our Families play in our organization’s success. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

