    1ID Hosts 3rd Quarter Big Red One Year of Family Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    1ID Hosts 3rd Quarter Big Red One Year of Family Award Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Desiray Ridley (right), a Kansas State University employee, receives a Big Red One 1st Family Recognition Award, Aug. 16, 2022, during the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley's Big Red One Year of Family (BYOF) 1st Family Award Recognition Ceremony. BYOF seeks to create opportunities to increase Family resiliency while honoring and recognizing the important foundational role our Families play in our organization’s success. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Ceremony
    Big Red One
    1ID
    Family
    Award
    1st Infantry Division

