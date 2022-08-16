Sara Bastian (right), a 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Soldier and Family Readiness Group advisor, receives a Big Red One 1st Family Recognition Award, Aug. 16, 2022, during a Big Red One Year of Family (BYOF) 1st Family Award Recognition Ceremony, at Fort Riley. Bastian received the award for her time and hard work as an SFRG advisor, as well as for her local community and youth sports volunteering efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 20:40
|Photo ID:
|7373484
|VIRIN:
|220816-A-QT274-122
|Resolution:
|6272x3895
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1ID Hosts 3rd Quarter Big Red One Year of Family Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1ID Hosts 3rd Quarter Big Red One Year of Family Award Ceremony
