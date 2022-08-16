1ID Hosts 3rd Quarter Big Red One Year of Family Award Ceremony

Kansas U.S. Army recruits attend the 1st Infantry Division’s Big Red One Year of Family (BYOF) 1st Family Award Recognition Ceremony on Aug. 16, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The recruits had the opportunity to tour Fort Riley and speak with key leaders about the Army and the importance of the military Family. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

