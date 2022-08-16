Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Florida (August 16th, 2022) A group of U.S. Navy athletes gather for a selfie upon arrival at Orlando International Airport for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7373376
    VIRIN: 220816-N-JQ001-007
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

