2022 Warrior Games

ORLANDO, Florida (August 16th, 2022) A group of U.S. Navy athletes gather for a selfie upon arrival at Orlando International Airport for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

