2022 Warrior Games

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 16th, 2022) Athletes and coaches participating in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games arrive at Orlando International Airport, August 16, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Giselle Gonzalez)

