Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 19]

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 16th, 2022) Athletes and coaches participating in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games arrive at Orlando International Airport, August 16, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Giselle Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7373346
    VIRIN: 220816-A-HO992-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Giselle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games
    2022 Warrior Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT