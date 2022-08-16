Right Track Training

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Treyton Alsworth, an infantry officer with the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, New York National Guard, conducts preventative maintenance checks and services on a vehicle preparing for shipment during a Unit Movement Officer (UMO) course, on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2022. The UMO prepares personnel to assume the duties of a unit movement officer/non-commissioned officer in order to get their individual units ready for movement and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

