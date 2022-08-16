U.S. Army Soldiers, attending a Unit Movement Officer’s (UMO) course, work as a team to ensure a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) is chained down to a rail car on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2022. The UMO prepares personnel to assume the duties of a unit movement officer/non-commissioned officer in order to get their individual units ready for movement and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7373212
|VIRIN:
|220816-A-MP628-1110
|Resolution:
|2048x1411
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Right Track Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT