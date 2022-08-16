Right Track Training

U.S. Army Soldiers, attending a Unit Movement Officer’s (UMO) course, work as a team to ensure a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) is chained down to a rail car on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2022. The UMO prepares personnel to assume the duties of a unit movement officer/non-commissioned officer in order to get their individual units ready for movement and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

